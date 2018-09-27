Scholastic up 2.4% post Q1 results

Scholastic (SCHL +2.4% ) reports Q1 revenue of $218.4M (+15.4% Y/Y).

Revenue by segment: Children's book publishing and distribution, $93.3M (+40% Y/Y); Education, $50.3M (+12% Y/Y); International of $74.8M (-3% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating loss was $83.8M, an improvement compared to loss of $101.8M Y/Y whereas; adj. operating loss was $83.3M, an 11% improvement Y/Y.

Cash from operations was $89M; free cash use was $125.9M vs. prior year free cash flow of $131M.

2019 Outlook: Revenues of $1.65-1.70B; Adj. EPS of $1.60-1.70; Adj. EBITDA $160-170M & capital expenditures of $70-80M.

