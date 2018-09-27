Tesla roundup: Jonas cautions, Gigafactory progress, holding at $310

Morgan Stanley reiterates an Equal-weight rating on Tesla (TSLA +0.4% ) and stands pat with a price target of $291, although the analyst note has a cautionary tone.

"We are increasingly of the view that the confluence of economic, competitive, regulatory, political, and technological forces may potentially challenge Tesla's status as a stand-alone entity," writes Adam Jonas

In separate Tesla news, a Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, OTCPK:PCRFF) automotive division exec Yoshio Ito says the company is on track to finish three more battery-cell production lines at the Gigafactory in Nevada to bring the total number of cell-producing lines to 13. Ito expects the development will help at least a little bit with Model 3 bottlenecks.

Amid some trimming of Tesla holdings by large institutional holders recently, Baillie Gifford played it cool with Barron's when asked about its large position (~8% as of last reporting date). U.S. equities head Tom Slater said the fund is focused on being a "supportive" shareholder and looking at long-term outcomes. Slater's partner had recently chided Elon Musk for his tweeting habit.

Shares of Tesla are swapping hands at right around $310 this morning.