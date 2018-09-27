Raymond James analyst defends KB Home, saying buy the dip

KB Homes (NYSE:KBH) upgraded to outperform from market perform by Raymond James analyst Buck Horne, who wrote that Wednesday's selloff reflected overstated concerns.

KBH -1.9% in morning trading, as most other homebuilders also slip. iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) -0.9% .

Horne sets price target for KBH at $30.

Horne sees recent decline as a "highly opportunistic entry point" with revenue growth expected to rebound, lower interest amortization helping margins, and ROIC that's caught up with its peers.

Q3 Y/Y order-growth likely represents a trough, he says.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: KB Home beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (Sept. 25)