Cruise line sector trades weak after Carnival guidance disappoints

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is down 8.0% after guidance for the company's FQ4 fell short of expectations.

Fresh guidance from Carnival is for full-year EPS of $4.21 to $4.25 vs. $4.15 to $4.25 prior view. The slight bump in profit guidance was a surprise after Carnival set a better outlook for fuel and F/X headwinds.

"Going forward, we remain on a path toward continued growth in earnings and returns, driven to a greater degree by capacity increases as we add more efficient ships, replacing less efficient capacity," notes CEO Arnold Donald.

As is typically the case in the cruise line sector, peers are reacting to the Carnival update. Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) is down 3.4% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is off 2.5% .

