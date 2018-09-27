Northern Trust, Reliance Trust in pact for collective investment trust services

Northern Trust (NTRS +0.1% ) is selected by FIS's (FIS -0.6% ) Reliance Trust to provide global custody, fund administration, and fund accounting services for collective investment trust funds.

Under the agreement, Northern Trust provides services for 21 Reliance funds with about $7.7B in assets under advisement. Northern Trust’s CIT business grew by approximately 41% in assets under administration during the 12 months ending June 30, 2018.

