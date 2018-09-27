Beverage sector on watch after M&A development

Reed's (NYSEMKT:REED) is up 1.6% and Cott's (NYSE:COT) is 1.5% higher after a M&A move is announced in the beverage sector.

Coca-Cola Bottling (NASDAQ:COKE) and National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) are also up 1.1% on the day.

It's a different story for cannabis play New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV), which is showing a 8.4% decline in early trading.

M&A has been a major topic in the beverage industry over the last 90 days.

