H.B. Fuller down 6% post Q3 earnings miss; lowers FY18 guidance

H.B. Fuller (FUL -6.3% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 36.8% Y/Y to $770M and organic growth of +4.8%, driven by sales growth in every segment.

Revenue by Segments: Americas Adhesives $282.49M (+22.3% Y/Y); EIMEA $182.02M (+32.5% Y/Y); Asia Pacific $65.94M (+4.7% Y/Y); Construction Adhesives $121.14M (+105% Y/Y) and Engineering Adhesives $118.51M (+63.4% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall margins: Gross improved by 148 bps to 28.2%; operating improved by 210 bps to 9.2% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 251 bps to 15.6%.

Adj. EBITDA margins for Segments: Americas Adhesives 18% up by 270 bps; EIMEA 10.5% down by 170 bps ; Asia Pacific 10% up by 100 bps ; Construction Adhesives 19.4% up by 1,160 bps and Engineering Adhesives 16.2% up by 120 bps.

SG&A expenses increased by 32.5% Y/Y to $146.07M.

Cash flow from operations of $84M, compared to $38M a year ago.

Company had cash on hand of $150M and total debt equal to $2,364M, of which ~70 % had a fixed interest rate.

FY18 Guidance: EPS $3.05-3.20 (prior $3.15-3.40), lowers guidance to reflect unfavorable movement in foreign currency exchange rates.

