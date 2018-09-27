More on Ferrellgas Partners Q4 results

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP -5.2% ) slips as the company reports Q4 sales decline 19.8% Y/Y to $347.5M

Due to non-cash losses from strategic asset sales, the company reports wider operating loss of $175.6M; adjusted EBITDA margin declines ~210bps to 2.3%; Gross margin expands ~520bps to 39.4%

The propane sales volume remains stagnant at 148.1M (+0.1% Y/Y) gallons, with retail propane customer increases 2.2% to 14,128.

During the quarter, FGP completes new $575M secured five-year credit facility and upsized $250M accounts receivable securitization facility.

Completes divestiture of midstream and Global Sourcing businesses generating cash of ~$160M, as well as $80M reduction in letters of credit outstanding

The company says that they have opportunities for organic growth, with five accretive propane acquisitions completed during FY18.

