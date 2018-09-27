More cash from the IMF fails to stop Argentine peso's decline

The Argentine peso's slump continues even after the International Monetary Fund agreed to lend the country $7.1B more under its bailout package.

The peso drops 2.3% against the U.S. dollar to 39.35 pesos per dollar, approaching record lows of 41.36 two weeks ago,

The extra cash will help Argentina cover its financing needs for next year.

Argentina stocks rallied, with the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange's Merval Index up 2.6% . Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT +0.1% ).

