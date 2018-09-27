Oppenheimer raves about Lululemon

Oppenheimer calls Lululemon (LULU +0.2% ) one of the best omni-channels models in the consumer sector.

"We conclude that LULU is now capitalizing meaningfully following a period of significant reinvestment and repositioning, whereby the company enhanced merchandising and its digital platform, so as to connect with consumers better online and in stores," writes the Oppy team.

In a significant shot of confidence, the firm expects LULU's comparable sales growth to track in the upper single digits through FY20.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on Lululemon and 12-18 month price target of $190.