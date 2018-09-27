Energy Fuels +6% after resuming vanadium production

Energy Fuels (UUUU +6% ) says it expects to resume vanadium production at its White Mesa Mill in November and produce significant quantities of salable vanadium oxide by year-end 2018.

The White Mesa Mill in Utah currently is the only facility in the U.S. capable of processing conventional mined vanadium resources, and UUUU says it will be the only primary producer of vanadium oxide in North America.

UUUU says it is preparing to conduct a test-mining program that selectively targets high-grade vanadium oxide resources at its La Sal Complex of uranium and vanadium mines in Utah, with the goal of significantly raising productivity and mined grades and reducing mining costs per pound.