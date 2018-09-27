Siyata Mobile signs Master Supply Agreement with Canadian leading Tier 1 cellular operator for Uniden UV350

Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) announces the completion of a Master Supply Agreement with a leading Tier 1 cellular operator in Canada for Uniden UV350 and covers all the terms and conditions related to the distribution, pricing, logistics, warranty, legal terms and more.

“We have been working closely with this leading Tier 1 operator for over a year in order to expand our reach throughout Canada and are pleased to finalize this critical agreement,” stated Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile. “The market size in Canada is several times larger than any of our existing sales channels and we anticipate high impact revenue growth as a result. We are very excited for our upcoming launch with this highly respected, cellular operator and are confident, that our perseverance towards this initiative will bring tremendous value for our shareholders.”