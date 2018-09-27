State Street to step up votes against directors at all-male boards: Bloomberg

State Street (STT +0.6% ) is aiming to amp up the pressure on boards that don't have any female board members, by voting against all members of a company's nominating committee if their boards don't add any women by 2020, Bloomberg reports.

The bank has voted against more than 500 chairs of nominating committees in the last two proxy seasons.

State Street will expand that to all nominating committee members of targeted companies in the U.S., U.K., and Australia in 2020 and in Japan and Canada starting in 2021.

Out of 1,228 companies that State Street identified as all-men, 301 so far have added a woman and 28 more have committed to do so.

