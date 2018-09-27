Vulcan Minerals +2% as Jefferies says voters support gas tax

Vulcan Materials (VMC +2.2% ) moves higher after Jefferies analyst Philip Ng says a new survey shows a majority of California voters oppose repealing a gas tax increase, a positive for the company given concerns that a repeal would lower growth expectations in the state.

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng, who rates VMC as a Buy with a $133 price target, says California has a geography that is expected to drive outsized volume for the company, with the increased funding for transportation infrastructure projects from Senate Bill-1.

The increased state-level funding, coupled with a favorable economic backdrop, position California as one of the fastest growing aggregates markets, and VMC is the only major player with exposure, Ng says.

Source: Bloomberg First Word