Liquidia Tech adds to strong debut, up 13%

Recent IPO Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been a big winner, up 155% from its $11 offer price about two months ago.

It was recently added to the Russell 2000, 3000 and Microcap Indexes.

The Morrisville, NC-based biopharmaceutical firm develops drugs based on its particle engineering platform called PRINT. Lead candidate is LIQ861, a dry powder formulation of treprostinil [United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) Remodulin], that it says has an improved therapeutic profile. It is currently being investigated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).