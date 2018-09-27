Samsung chairman indicted for union sabotage

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) chairman Lee Sang-hoon was indicted on union sabotage charges alongside 27 other Samsung employees and partners.

Lee previously served as CFO before leaving that role this past March.

During his time as CFO, Lee was accused of threatening wage cuts and business deal terminations with union-friendly contractors.

Last year, Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee received a five-year prison sentence for bribery, embezzlement and perjury, though it was later suspended and reversed.

