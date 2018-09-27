Central bank gold buying hits highest in six years, Macquarie says

Central banks have emerged as some of the biggest buyers of gold this year, buying a total of 264 metric tons this year to reach the highest level in six years, according to analysts at Macquarie.

“The only unambiguously positive sector for gold at the moment is central banks,” Macquarie says, as the price of gold has dropped 10% so far this year.

Poland added to its gold reserves last month, buying more than seven tons of gold, which followed its purchase of two tons in July, according to IMF data; gold buying has long been dominated by Russia, Turkey and Kazakhstan, and Poland's purchase, if confirmed, would be the first by a European Union member this century, according to Macquarie.

“Taken at face value it suggests gold’s appeal to central banks might be widening,” Macquarie said.

