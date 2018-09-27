DIRECTV and Windstream expand relationship

DIRECTV for BUSINESS will expand its relationship with Windstream (WIN +1.2% ) to provide services to help meet the demands of small businesses.

DIRECTV will now be available to all of Windstream’s small business customers, providing a complete communications and entertainment solution.

“DIRECTV offers a diversity of product choices that will be a great fit for our small business customers who want premium entertainment at the best prices,” said Jeff Small, president of consumer and small business. “With DIRECTV, small businesses can keep their customers entertained and informed with viewing options that meet their business needs. From sports, family shows, news and business channels, DIRECTV has it all.”