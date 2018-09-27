Explosive growth seen for cannabis-infused beverage market

Canaccord Genuity thinks the cannabis-infused beverage industry could be worth $600M within four years.

"Interest has spiked from the beer industry on mounting evidence of a substitution relationship between cannabis and alcohol, while large soda companies increasingly view CBD as a natural fit within their strategically important wellness offerings," writes analyst Bobby Burleson.

The firm also thinks beverages with CBD or THC ingredients will account for 20% of the U.S. market for edible pot products by 2022 vs. 6% currently.

Also weighing in on the cannabis-beverage developments is Susquehanna with an eye on the beer market. Analyst Pablo Zuanic says beer tax data from Colorado, Oregon and Washington indicates no drop in beer sales that could be attributed to the legalization of cannabis. That data read could imply more beer-cannabis partnerships are on the way if sales cannibalization isn't considered an issue.

