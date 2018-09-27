Choice Hotels to grow presence in Mexico

Choice Hotels Mexico, a subsidiary of Choice Hotels International (CHH +0.5% ) has signed an exclusive multi-unit agreement with SI Operaciones, a Mexican private equity fund, to develop 20 new-construction Sleep Inn hotels over the next five years and is expected to add 2,000 rooms in top markets, like Mexico City and Guadalajara, and more than triple the size of the brand's footprint in the country.

"At Choice Hotels, international expansion and multi-unit development are key pillars of our growth strategy. We are actively seeking new opportunities to increase our presence in strategic markets and our agreement with SI Operaciones will allow us to do just that," said Mark Pearce, senior vice president, international division, Choice Hotels. "Choice Hotels is well poised for major growth in Latin America, and we look forward to building upon our relationship to bring the Sleep Inn brand to more guests worldwide."