Cubic signs $394M contract to revolutionize San Francisco Bay Area fare payment

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division of Cubic Corporation (CUB +0.8% ) has signed a $394M contract with the San Francisco Bay Area's Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) to deliver next-generation fare payment technology and operational services to the Clipper smart card system serving the Bay Area.

The new system will be rolled out in phases over a five-year period transitioning into a ten-year full operations term commencing in 2022.

"This contract win reinforces Cubic's position as the industry leader in advanced transportation payment and information systems, enabling Cubic to move more than 40 million passengers a day around the world through our solutions and services," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation.

Cubic has recently won major fare systems contracts in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington D.C. and Brisbane establishing a network of major transit hubs that leverage a common core of technology and solutions.