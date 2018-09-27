Thyssenkrupp to split into two companies, succumbing to activist pressure

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF +8.1% ) is planning to split into two companies, spinning off its elevators, car parts and plant engineering divisions, in the company's biggest overhaul since the merger of Thyssen and Krupp 20 years ago.

The plan is a victory for activist shareholders Cevian and Elliott, which have demanded concrete structural measures to improve the company’s operational performance blamed on its sprawling conglomerate structure.

Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board is expected to sign off on the plans at a special meeting on Sunday, Sept. 30, which also marks the end of the company’s financial year.