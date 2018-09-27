KB Home marks model home grand opening at Element in Hayward

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of new model homes at Element, a new townhome-style condominium community in the Bay Area.

Residents at KB Home’s Element can enjoy Hayward’s 3,000 acres of parks and open space, including 20 miles of running and hiking trails.

KB Home will be building 50 new homes at Element, and homebuyers may choose from three three-story floor plans that range in size from 1,500 to 1,900 square feet, and include up to four bedrooms, three baths and two-car garages with the price beginning in the low-$700,000s.

Press Release