Consumer Reports returns recommendation to Microsoft Surface products

Consumer Reports returns its recommendation to Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Surface laptops after removing the designation last year over reliability concerns.”

CR senior research associate Martin Lachter: “Microsoft’s reliability is now on-par with most other laptop brands.”

A prior survey had shown 25% of Surface owners having problems by the end of their second year of ownership. CR says that’s no longer the case but didn’t provide a new number.

Now recommended: Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Book 2. But not the Surface Go, which misses out due to lab testing performance, not reliability concerns.

Microsoft shares are up 0.6% to $114.62.

