Eltek down 2% post Q2 results

Eltek (ELTK -2% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 15.8% Y/Y to $8.67M, and gross profit of $578k compared to $134k a year ago.

Q2 Gross margin improved by 488 bps to 6.7%; operating margin recovered by 528 bps to -8.3% and Adj. EBITDA margin recovered by 437 bps to -3.4%

SG&A expenses increased by 14.2% Y/Y to $1.3M.

Inventories were $4.55M (+5.8% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities was $571k compared to $517k a year ago. Company has cash and cash equivalents of $991k as of June 30, 2018.

Eltek appointed Mr. Eli Yaffe, as the CEO, he has a proven track record as a CEO in the defense and aerospace industries.

