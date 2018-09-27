HyreCar appoints new finance chief

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) appoints Scott Brogi as its CFO, effective September 27, 2018.

Brogi previously led finance and operations for Teaching Channel, Inc., which was successfully sold earlier this year.

Brogi has prior CFO experience and has held leadership roles at public and private companies across various sectors, including education, entertainment, healthcare and internet services. He began his career in corporate banking and finance with Chase Manhattan Bank, and afterwards, led finance and development for successful startups like AccentCare and Pictage.

Press Release