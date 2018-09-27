Turkey's Akbank gets new $980M syndicated loan pact

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCQX:AKBTY) jumps 6% after entering a new $980M syndicated loan agreement, a move that's seen as confidence in Turkey's banking sector and economy.

The Turkish bank rolled over its loan by 104% one-year syndicated loan, split into two parts. The loans bear an interest rate of Libor + 2.75% and Euribor + 2.65%.

The rates are just twice the price of a similar loan in March, according to the Financial Times.

"We interpret this agreement as global investment community’s faith in the potential of Turkey and Akbank," says Akbank CEO Hakan Binbaşgil.

The Turkish lira is up 2% against the U.S. dollar at 5.98 lira per dollar.

