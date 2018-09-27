Aircastle +5% after Cowen upgrades, gives Street-high price target

Aircastle (AYR +5.1% ) surges as much as 6% after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target raised to a Street-high $26 from $24.

The commercial jet leasing company has been able to grow because of its borrowing capacity and ability to acquire quality used jets, a strategy that limits AYR’s risk in case of downturn and positions it well for improved earnings growth, Cowen analyst Helane Becker says.

AYR was upgraded to investment grade by S&P Global, Fitch and Moody’s earlier this year, achieving an important management goal.