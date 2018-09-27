Jefferies positive on Foot Locker

Jefferies sees upside potential for Foot Locker (FL +1.8% ) based off its reading of various data points, including Nike's strong earnings reports.

The investment firm says it also likes the steps Foot Locker is taking to diversify its assortment and in the decision to add more smaller brands to the mix.

Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating and price target of $60 on Foot Locker (+20% upside potential). The Jefferies PT is just above the 52-week high on Foot Locker of $59.40.