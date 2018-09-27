China's Cnooc says may divest some but not all U.S. assets

China's Cnooc (CEO +3.2% ) says it is considering selling some of its U.S. oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico following a portfolio review but that it does not intend to fully exit the U.S. market.

Cnooc unit Nexen Petroleum was planning to exit the U.S., according to a Reuters report, divesting its stake in major oil and gas developments in the Gulf of Mexico amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Cnooc says it has no plan to divest stakes in producing oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico, which includes a 25% stake in Hess' (NYSE:HES) Stampede development and a 21% interest in Shell’s (RDS.A, RDS.B) Appomattox development.

“We just had a review of the company’s growing global assets... the Guyana discovery is redefining our perspective,” says a Cnooc spokesperson, referring to the large oil discovery at the Stabroek block offshore Guyana where it partners with Exxon which could recover more than 4B barrels of oil.