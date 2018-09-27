Homebuilders drop as August pending home sales unexpectedly fall

Homebuilders sink after August pending home sales unexpectedly sank, mortgage rates rose for a fifth week, and the Fed hiked interest rates with signs that another is likely in December.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders and Supplies Bull 3x Shares ETF -3.5% and iShares US Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) - 1.2% .

William Lyon Homes (WLH -3.3% ) leads the decline. KB Homes (KBH -2.6% ) also falls even though Raymond James upgraded the stock, saying Wednesday's selloff was overdone. That drop was partly a result of the Fed raising rates and partly from mixed Q3 results

Also heading down: D.R. Horton (DHI -2.1% ), PulteGroup (PHM -2.5% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -2.1% ), Beazer Homes (BZH -1.8% ), and Lennar (LEN -2.2% ).

Other homebuilder ETFs: XHB, PKB, HOML