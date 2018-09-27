Wells Fargo defends cruise line stocks

Wells Fargo is positive on the cruise line sector amid a tough day for Carnival (CCL -5.2% ), Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.2% ) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -0.8% ) following weak Carnival guidance.

The firm is Overweight the cruise line sector as a whole on its view that global net cruise industry capacity will grow 5% over the next five years.

WF: "We believe the global cruise industry is at a remote risk from global trade/tariff tensions. This coupled with (1) attractive valuations relative to other consumer discretionary sectors (most with arguably more trade/tariff exposure), (2) minimal 2018 hurricane impacts, and (3) solid demand trends through H119 have begun (and should continue post Q318 earnings) to upwardly re-rate the group."

