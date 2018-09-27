Bed Bath & Beyond slides to 19-year low

Wells Fargo says it saw very few encouraging signs from Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -20.9% ) with its FQ2 print.

"With the benefits of Toys 'R Us closures, a strong consumer environment and a host of ambitious company initiatives failing to materialize in our view thus far, we remain bearish on 2018, and see further downside risk ahead," warns the WF analyst team.

Wells lowers its price target to $14 (8X the 2019 EPS estimate) and keeps an Underperform rating.

Elsewhere on the Street: Telsey cuts its price target to $16, Citi moves to a $13 PT, KeyBanc drops its PT to $15, BAML lowers its PT to $13.

Shares of BBBY hit a 19-year low low of $14.17 earlier in the session.