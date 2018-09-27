Facebook gains on DAU metrics, admits to phone number ad targeting

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares gain 2.5% today after the company’s metric reveal yesterday that there’s now a combined 300M DAUs across Facebook Stories and Messenger.

The number gains on Messenger’s 70M DAUs revealed this time last year. Stories had 150M DAUs in May. The services combined had at least 220M daily active users as of last May.

In Snap’s most recent earnings report, the company revealed Snapchat’s DAUs shrank from 191M to 188M Q/Q.

The metrics announcement came as Facebook opened up Stories to advertisers. The news also broke around the same time Gizmodo reported on the fact that Facebook uses the phone numbers it collects for two-factor authentication to target ads at users.

Today, Facebook admitted to the ad targeting and says users can opt out by not using a phone number for two-factor authentication and deleting the one already on file, if relevant.

