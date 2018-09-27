BNY Mellon Asset Management North America rebrands

BNY Mellon Asset Management North America Corp. will get a much shorter name as of Jan. 2, 2019-- Mellon.

The U.S. multi-asset manager was formed in 2018 to combine the active equity strategies of the Boston Co.; the active fixed income strategies of Standish Mellon; and the index, multi-asset, and multi-factor strategies of Mellon Capital.

" Mellon is a common thread through all of the legacy brands and has a strong global reputation with investors," says Mitchell Harris, CEO of BNY Mellon (BK -0.2% ) Investment Management.

