Nomura updates on Las Vegas trends

Nomura updates on room rates in Las Vegas for Q3. The firm's tracking shows rates are tracking slightly lower in Q3 on a year-over-year comparison, but are up sequentially.

Digging into the details, analyst Harry Curtis and team point to strong November room rates for MGM Resorts MGM (+6% Y/Y) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) (+2% Y/Y).

"We believe investors may be pricing in accelerating rate pressure for LV operators in 2H18-1H19, which we are not seeing in our data," states Curtis in his update.

MGM and Caesars are both rated Buy at Nomura.