Exxon, Chevron seen following European peers into renewables

Big oil companies such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which have slower than their European peers in venturing into renewable energy, are growing more likely to make room for cleaner energy in their portfolios, Goldman Sachs analysts say.

XOM and CVX have the lowest score among the international oil majors in terms of renewable investments, but that will change, Goldman’s co-head of global natural resources, Gonzalo Garcia, tells Bloomberg.

“I don’t see how they can stand on the fence when every projection suggests that in the next couple of decades renewable energy will be the dominant source of electricity around the world,” Garcia says.