Ferrellgas CEO says working to address capital structure; shares -18%

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP -15.6% ) plunges as much as 26% to a record low after Q4 adjusted EBITDA declines 210 bps to 2.3% and missing the lowest analyst estimate.

Interim CEO Jim Ferrell said on today's earnings call that FGP needs to address its capital structure and is working on it although not via "short term band-aids," saying the company is focused on long-term solutions even if it affects the distribution.

Ferrell said FGP would not do anything that does not benefit the long-term viability of the company.