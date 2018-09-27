Hershey talks e-commerce

Hershey (HSY -0.2% ) presented today at The Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum.

One of the highlights of CEO Michele Buck's talk was confirmation that Hershey plans to focus more on its e-commerce initiatives.

"The lines are blurring between physical stores and digital shopping," Buck said. "The shopping cart, shelf and checkout still exist but now it's in your pocket, on your phone," she added.

E-commerce food sales are growing at a much faster pace than traditional store sales, giving Hershey and other food manufacturers the incentive to shoulder in.