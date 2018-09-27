Exxon eyes drilling, production in Brazil's pre-salt

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.1% ) will focus on drilling and production in Brazil now that it has made extensive acquisitions of oil blocks there, says Carla Lacerda, the company’s CEO in the country.

XOM had been among the few oil majors without an exploration presence in Brazil's offshore pre-salt layer but it has plowed big money into Brazil to replenish its dwindling reserves, starting with an oil auction in September 2017.

XOM is expected to bet big on Sept. 28 in an oil auction that could be its last crack at Brazil’s coveted offshore oil for another four years, as a wide-open election spurs fears about barriers to foreign investment.