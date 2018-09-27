JPMorgan considers blending different kinds of debt in EM bond indexes

JPMorgan (JPM +0.2% ) is considering making changes to its emerging market bond index franchise that would blend different kinds of debt in the fast-growing $5T market, a move that could help protect investors from further declines, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the potential changes.

New indexes being developed would combine government and corporate bonds with dollar- and euro-denominated debt and bonds issued in local currencies. The bank has a dominant position in indexing in emerging-market bonds, so any change it makes would affect holdings for most mutual funds.

JPMorgan currently has separate indexes for different types of debt, which can result in extremely different returns, and will keep those indexes. Creating indexes that blend different kinds of debt would make it easier to buy a diverse portfolio of bonds that more accurately represent growth of new type of emerging-market debt, the WSJ says.

