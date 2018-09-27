Gold tumbles to near six-week low as dollar strengthens

Gold slid to its lowest level in nearly six weeks, as December Comex gold settled -1% to $1,187.40/oz., while the dollar strengthened following the Fed's latest interest rate hike.

The release of the final Q2 U.S. GDP “put downward pressure on the yellow metal,” says Oanda senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza. “The pace of [economic] growth was confirmed as strong in the U.S. and validates the more hawkish views" of the Fed.

“The path of least resistance remains lower for gold as real interest rates (and more important, the outlook for them) continue to climb, and the trends are still bearish on the charts,” says Tyler Richey, co-editor for the Sevens Report.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, JDST, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, SGDJ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT, AAAU, GLDM, IAUF