BMO out positive on Salesforce after Dreamforce event

BMO is out positive on Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) after the Dreamforce event.

Analyst Keith Bachman said the event renewed conviction that Salesforce can sustain 20% revenue growth and the company deserves its top pick designation in software.

Bachman remains bullish on the long-term potential of Customer 360 and is warming up to the MuleSoft buy after detecting “a lot of customer enthusiasm” with management indicating ASPs are +30% since the deal closed.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.