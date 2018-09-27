August farm prices received Index -2.2% (M/M)

The August Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 89.5% of its 2011 base, down 2.2% from the July 2018 index and 4.9% from the August 2017 index

The crop production index +3.6% M/M to 89.9: The livestock index -6.4% to 89.3.

Food grains +7.2% M/M and +10.8% Y/Y.

Feed grains -0.9% M/M and +2.5% Y/Y.

Oilseeds -4.4% M/M and -5.7% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts -1.7% M/M and -2.2% Y/Y.

Other crop +0.9% M/M and +10.6% Y/Y.

