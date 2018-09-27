JPMorgan, Goldman working on Perella Weinberg IPO: Bloomberg

JPMorgan (JPM -0.1% ) and Goldman Sachs (GS -0.5% ) are tapped to be the joint bookrunners for an initial public offering of Perella Weinberg Partners that could value the boutique bank at about $1.5B, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The offering could launch early next year, the people said. Still, no decision has been made and the firm could delay or scrap the plan, depending on market conditions.

Perella Weinberg was founded in 2006 by dealmakers Joe Perella and Peter Weinberg. Two years ago, the firm bought energy advisory boutique Tudor, Pickering Holt & Co. in an effort to broaden its business before going public.

