PRGX signs multiple agreements for its Adjacent Services

PRGX Global (PRGX +5.3% ) announced three advisory and analytics agreements expected to generate several million dollars in Adjacent Services revenue.

Two of the agreements are for the Data-Driven Sourcing service offering and the third agreement is a multi-year SaaS subscription for the PRGX OPTIX®platform for a significant U.S. grocery retailer with multiple banners.

“We are extremely pleased to see continued momentum in our Adjacent Services offerings and are honored by the confidence placed in PRGX by these clients to deliver important and meaningful business results,” stated Ron Stewart, President and CEO of PRGX.