Commerce Department, business groups ask court to let AT&T merger stand

The U.S. Commerce Department and large business groups stand against the Justice Department in asking an appeals court to not undo AT&T’s (NYSE:T) purchase of Time Warner.

The National Association of Manufacturers and Business Roundtable were among the groups arguing that stopping the merger would “undermine myriad transactions that generally benefit consumers.”

The Justice Department lost a district court suit to prevent the purchase over concerns that AT&T would raise prices for licensing Time Warner’s news, sports, and other content to rivals of the company’s DirecTV.

AT&T plans to manage the Turner cable TV networks as part of a separate unit until next February or the conclusion of the appeal.

AT&T shares are up 0.2% to $33.41.

Previously: AT&T urges appeals court to uphold Time Warner decision (Sept. 20)

Previously: AT&T revises segment structure on Time Warner buy (Sept. 21)