Google CEO will meet with U.S. lawmakers

Google (GOOG +1.2% )(GOOGL +1.1% ) CEO Sundar Pichai will meet with Republican lawmakers wanting to ask about bias against conservatives, antitrust violations, and working with China, among other concerns.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will host the meeting between Pichai and more than two dozen Republican lawmakers.

Earlier this month, Google refused to send a top exec to a Senate Intelligence Committee on efforts to counteract foreign influence on U.S. elections. Google had offered to send its top lawyer, which was rejected.

Pichai was scheduled to meet today with House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

