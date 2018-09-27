Albemarle CEO foresees future as pure-play lithium market leader

Albemarle (ALB -0.3% ) aims to eventually end its dependence on two smaller units to fund growth as global appetite surges for electric-powered vehicles and consumer goods, CEO Luke Kissam tells Reuters.

ALB’s lithium earnings have jumped nearly 6x since 2014 to more than $500M annually and should significantly exceed 50% of corporate earnings by 2021, Kissam says.

ALB is relying on profits from its refinery catalysts and bromine flame retardants units to fund the growth of its lithium operations, and lithium earnings so far are not enough to fund expansions in Chile and other regions in which ALB operates, even with margins above 40%, the CEO says.

“Today all parts of that puzzle fit together as part of our strategy,” the CEO says. “We believe the way to drive the best shareholder value is to have the pieces together. That may change n the future.”