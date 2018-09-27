U.S. Steel estimates cut at Longbow after OCTG survey shows weakness

U.S. Steel’s (X +0.8% ) estimates are lowered by Longbow's Chris Olin after his latest oil country tubular goods survey showed some weakness in the market, but the analyst maintains a Buy rating due to "very high" reward potential in next 6-9 months.

Olin says his latest survey showed a deceleration of shipment growth; service centers are looking to cut inventories over the next 2-3 months and spot prices are expected to trend lower.

The analyst says that even after cutting estimates, his 2019 EPS of $7.75 still remains above the consensus average of $5.80 but he sees some risk to his implied Q4 guidance of $650M EBITDA.

Source: Bloomberg First Word